Markets
CVS

CVS Health Names Brian Newman CFO, Amy Compton-Phillips CMO; Stock Up In Pre-market

April 08, 2025 — 08:17 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - CVS Health Corp. (CVS), Tuesday announced the appointment of Brian Newman as executive vice president and chief financial officer, effective April 21. The company also appointed Amy Compton-Phillips as executive vice president and chief medical officer from May 19.

Shares of CVS Health are increasing in the pre-market trading.

Brian Newman will take over as Chief Financial Officer from Tom Cowhey, who will become a strategic advisor to President and CEO David Joyner from May 12.

Newman has most recently worked as Executive Vice President and CFO of United Parcel Service. Newman had also worked 26 years at PepsiCo.

Compton-Phillips was most recently Chief Physician Executive of Press Ganey. Compton-Phillips will report to David Joyner.

The company expects its 2025 full-year financial performance to meet or exceed its earlier forecast.

In the pre-market trading, CVS Health is 8.21% higher at $69.09 on the Nasdaq.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

CVS

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.