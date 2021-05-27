Markets
CVS Health Launches Sweepstakes To Encourage COVID-19 Vaccinations - Quick Facts

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
(RTTNews) - CVS Health (CVS) announced Tuesday that beginning June 1, eligible customers who received or plan to receive a COVID-19 vaccination through CVS Health may choose to enter the #OneStepCloser sweepstakes for an opportunity to win one of over a thousand fun and exciting prizes through weekly drawings and grand prizes over a six-week period.

The prizes include free cruises, tropical vacations, a VIP trip to Super Bowl LVI , date nights and other activities that are #OneStepCloser following a vaccination.

The prizes are offered in partnership with Norwegian Cruise Line, Procter & Gamble, Unilever, Bermuda Tourism Authority, Hinge, iHeartMedia, smarTours and Wyndham Rewards.

All customers ages 18 and up who received a vaccination or certify that they've registered to receive a vaccination from CVS Health either at a CVS Pharmacy retail location, or through CVS Health at a long-term care facility, employer-based Return Ready clinic or other off-site clinic prior to the close of the sweepstakes on July 10 are eligible to win.

According to the most recent CDC household pulse survey COVID-19 vaccination tracker, 17.6% of adults 18 years and over are hesitant about receiving a vaccine. CVS Health has administered well over 17 million COVID-19 vaccines.

CVS

