CVS Health in talks to buy Oak Street Health - Bloomberg News

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

January 09, 2023 — 06:16 pm EST

Adds background

Jan 9 (Reuters) - CVS Health Corp CVS.N is exploring an acquisition of primary care center operator Oak Street Health Inc OSH.N, Bloomberg News reported on Monday citing people familiar with the matter.

Shares of Oak Street rose 27% in after-hours trading after closing 4.25% higher on Monday, earning the Chicago-based company a market cap of $5.5 billion.

No final decision has been made and discussions could fall through, the report added.

CVS declined to comment while Oak Street did not immediately respond to a Reuters request.

Earlier on Monday, CVS said it expects to exceed its full-year 2022 revenue forecast range of $309 billion to $314 billion.

