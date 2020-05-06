US Markets
CVS Health first-quarter profit jumps 41% on COVID-19 stockpiling

CVS Health Corp on Wednesday reported a 41.2% rise in quarterly profit as its pharmacy benefits management business and its drugstores benefited from customers stockpiling medicines due to COVID-19 lockdowns.

The company also maintained its 2020 adjusted profit forecast.

Net income rose to $2.01 billion, or $1.53 per share, in the quarter ended March 31, from $1.42 billion, or $1.09 per share, a year earlier.

