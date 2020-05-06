CVS Health first-quarter profit jumps 41% on COVID-19 stockpiling
May 6 (Reuters) - CVS Health Corp CVS.N on Wednesday reported a 41.2% rise in quarterly profit as its pharmacy benefits management business and its drugstores benefited from customers stockpiling medicines due to COVID-19 lockdowns.
The company also maintained its 2020 adjusted profit forecast.
Net income rose to $2.01 billion, or $1.53 per share, in the quarter ended March 31, from $1.42 billion, or $1.09 per share, a year earlier.
(Reporting by Manas Mishra and Trisha Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)
((Manas.Mishra@thomsonreuters.com; www.twitter.com/Manasmishra24; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780, outside U.S. +91 806749 2709;))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.
In This StoryCVS
Latest Markets Videos
Explore US MarketsExplore
Most Popular
- Amazon is Wall Street's Biggest Winner From Coronavirus
- Health advisers to U.S. auto union say masks not enough to shield workers from coronavirus
- Shanghai gold boss wants super-sovereign currency for post-crisis times
- Australia links coronavirus outbreak in remote south to Carnival Corp cruise ship