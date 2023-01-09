CVS Health Explores Acquisition Of Oak Street Health : Report

(RTTNews) - CVS Health Corp. (CVS) is exploring an acquisition of primary care center operator Oak Street Health Inc. (OSH). A deal could be reached within weeks that would value Oak Street at more than $10 billion, including debt, Bloomberg reported citing people familiar with the matter.

Talks between the companies are ongoing and could end without an agreement, the report said.

OSH closed Monday regular trading at $22.57 up $0.92 or 4.25%. In the after-hours trading, the stock further gained $8.03 or 35.58%.

