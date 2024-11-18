CVS Health Expands Board with Strategic Appointments

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

CVS Health ( (CVS) ) has issued an announcement.

CVS Health has expanded its Board of Directors by appointing Leslie Norwalk, Larry Robbins, Guy Sansone, and Doug Shulman, following discussions with Glenview Capital Management. This strategic move aims to enhance the company’s financial and operational performance, bringing diverse expertise to drive innovation and improve healthcare outcomes. The appointments are part of a confidentiality agreement with Glenview, emphasizing long-term value creation for stakeholders through customer-centric initiatives and optimal capital allocation.

