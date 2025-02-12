CVS HEALTH Earnings Results: $CVS Reports Quarterly Earnings

CVS HEALTH ($CVS) posted quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported earnings of $1.19 per share, beating estimates of $0.95 by $0.24. The company also reported revenue of $97,710,000,000, missing estimates of $98,174,182,195 by $-464,182,195.

You can see Quiver Quantitative's $CVS stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.

CVS HEALTH Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 487 institutional investors add shares of CVS HEALTH stock to their portfolio, and 1,395 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

CVS HEALTH Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $CVS stock 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CVS stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.