CVS Health (CVS) Surpasses Market Returns: Some Facts Worth Knowing

CVS Health (CVS) closed at $110.60 in the latest trading session, marking a +2.78% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.89%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.74%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 1.29%.

Heading into today, shares of the drugstore chain and pharmacy benefits manager had gained 6.23% over the past month, outpacing the Medical sector's gain of 4.77% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.63%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of CVS Health in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on August 5, 2026. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $1.87, marking a 3.31% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $100.18 billion, up 1.28% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $7.46 per share and revenue of $409 billion, which would represent changes of +10.52% and +1.72%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for CVS Health. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the business and profitability.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.28% higher. CVS Health is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

In terms of valuation, CVS Health is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 14.43. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 15.64.

We can also see that CVS currently has a PEG ratio of 1.05. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Medical Services stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.55 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Medical Services industry is part of the Medical sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 85, this industry ranks in the top 35% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

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CVS Health Corporation (CVS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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