CVS Health (CVS) Stock Slides as Market Rises: Facts to Know Before You Trade

CVS Health (CVS) closed at $58.75 in the latest trading session, marking a -5.01% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.07%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.7%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.18%.

Shares of the drugstore chain and pharmacy benefits manager have depreciated by 6.81% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Medical sector's gain of 2.39%, and the S&P 500's gain of 5.71%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of CVS Health in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on July 31, 2025. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $1.47, marking a 19.67% fall compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $93.72 billion, indicating a 2.73% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $6.12 per share and revenue of $385.5 billion. These totals would mark changes of +12.92% and +3.4%, respectively, from last year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for CVS Health. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the business outlook.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.32% higher. CVS Health is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.

Digging into valuation, CVS Health currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 10.11. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 15.73 for its industry.

Meanwhile, CVS's PEG ratio is currently 0.88. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. CVS's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.52 as of yesterday's close.

The Medical Services industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 96, which puts it in the top 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +23.5% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

CVS Health Corporation (CVS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.