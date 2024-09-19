CVS Health (CVS) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest market close, CVS Health (CVS) reached $58.40, with a -0.03% movement compared to the previous day. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 1.7%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 1.26%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 2.51%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the drugstore chain and pharmacy benefits manager had gained 0.17% over the past month. This has lagged the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 4.02% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.27% in that time.

The upcoming earnings release of CVS Health will be of great interest to investors. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $1.70, indicating a 23.08% decline compared to the equivalent quarter last year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $92.83 billion, reflecting a 3.42% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $6.51 per share and revenue of $369.14 billion, indicating changes of -25.51% and +3.18%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for CVS Health. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 0.06% decrease. CVS Health currently has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Digging into valuation, CVS Health currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 8.97. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 5.23.

One should further note that CVS currently holds a PEG ratio of 0.82. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Retail - Pharmacies and Drug Stores industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.92 as trading concluded yesterday.

The Retail - Pharmacies and Drug Stores industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 250, finds itself in the bottom 2% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +23.7% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

CVS Health Corporation (CVS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.