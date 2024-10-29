CVS Health (CVS) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: Here's Why

In the latest trading session, CVS Health (CVS) closed at $56.25, marking a -1.94% move from the previous day. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.16%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.37%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.78%.

The the stock of drugstore chain and pharmacy benefits manager has fallen by 8.78% in the past month, lagging the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 0.07% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.67%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of CVS Health in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on November 6, 2024. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $1.57, reflecting a 28.96% decrease from the same quarter last year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $92.87 billion, reflecting a 3.46% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $6.41 per share and revenue of $369.21 billion. These totals would mark changes of -26.66% and +3.19%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for CVS Health. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 1.59% fall in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. At present, CVS Health boasts a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

In terms of valuation, CVS Health is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 8.95. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 6.12, so one might conclude that CVS Health is trading at a premium comparatively.

Also, we should mention that CVS has a PEG ratio of 0.84. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. As the market closed yesterday, the Retail - Pharmacies and Drug Stores industry was having an average PEG ratio of 0.84.

The Retail - Pharmacies and Drug Stores industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 239, finds itself in the bottom 6% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Research Chief Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

This company targets millennial and Gen Z audiences, generating nearly $1 billion in revenue last quarter alone. A recent pullback makes now an ideal time to jump aboard. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

CVS Health Corporation (CVS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.