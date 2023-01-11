CVS Health (CVS) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, CVS Health (CVS) closed at $89.75, marking a -0.99% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.29%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.8%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 10.96%.

Coming into today, shares of the drugstore chain and pharmacy benefits manager had lost 10.42% in the past month. In that same time, the Retail-Wholesale sector gained 2.19%, while the S&P 500 lost 0.23%.

CVS Health will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be February 8, 2023. In that report, analysts expect CVS Health to post earnings of $1.91 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 3.54%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $74.8 billion, down 2.35% from the year-ago period.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for CVS Health. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.05% lower. CVS Health is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Looking at its valuation, CVS Health is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 10.26. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 8.15.

Meanwhile, CVS's PEG ratio is currently 1.4. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Retail - Pharmacies and Drug Stores was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.52 at yesterday's closing price.

The Retail - Pharmacies and Drug Stores industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 92, which puts it in the top 37% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

