CVS Health (CVS) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

CVS Health (CVS) closed the most recent trading day at $75.75, moving -0.39% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.18%.

Heading into today, shares of the drugstore chain and pharmacy benefits manager had gained 2.67% over the past month, outpacing the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 0.73% and lagging the S&P 500's gain of 6.99% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from CVS as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be May 4, 2021. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.71, down 10.47% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $68.44 billion, up 2.53% from the year-ago period.

CVS's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $7.54 per share and revenue of $280.22 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +0.53% and +4.28%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for CVS. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.68% higher. CVS currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, CVS currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 10.09. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 10.6.

We can also see that CVS currently has a PEG ratio of 1.51. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Retail - Pharmacies and Drug Stores stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.55 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Retail - Pharmacies and Drug Stores industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 205, putting it in the bottom 20% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

