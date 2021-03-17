CVS Health (CVS) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

CVS Health (CVS) closed the most recent trading day at $74.01, moving -1.41% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.29% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.58%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.4%.

Coming into today, shares of the drugstore chain and pharmacy benefits manager had gained 1.02% in the past month. In that same time, the Retail-Wholesale sector lost 4.91%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.91%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from CVS as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, CVS is projected to report earnings of $1.73 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 9.42%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $68.42 billion, up 2.49% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $7.49 per share and revenue of $280.59 billion, which would represent changes of -0.13% and +4.42%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for CVS. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.56% lower. CVS is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

In terms of valuation, CVS is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 10.01. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 10.99, which means CVS is trading at a discount to the group.

We can also see that CVS currently has a PEG ratio of 1.49. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Retail - Pharmacies and Drug Stores stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.75 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Retail - Pharmacies and Drug Stores industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 187, which puts it in the bottom 27% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow CVS in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

