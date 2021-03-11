CVS Health (CVS) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

CVS Health (CVS) closed at $72.35 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.48% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.04%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.58%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 2.52%.

Heading into today, shares of the drugstore chain and pharmacy benefits manager had lost 1.53% over the past month, outpacing the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 6.54% and lagging the S&P 500's loss of 0.15% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from CVS as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.73, down 9.42% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $68.42 billion, up 2.49% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $7.49 per share and revenue of $280.59 billion. These totals would mark changes of -0.13% and +4.42%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for CVS. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.56% lower. CVS currently has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

In terms of valuation, CVS is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 9.71. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 10.44.

Investors should also note that CVS has a PEG ratio of 1.44 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. CVS's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.65 as of yesterday's close.

The Retail - Pharmacies and Drug Stores industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 117, which puts it in the top 46% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

