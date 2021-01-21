CVS Health (CVS) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, CVS Health (CVS) closed at $74.08, marking a -1.55% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.03%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.04%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.55%.

Coming into today, shares of the drugstore chain and pharmacy benefits manager had gained 10.65% in the past month. In that same time, the Retail-Wholesale sector gained 1.69%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.99%.

CVS will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, CVS is projected to report earnings of $1.24 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 28.32%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $68.66 billion, up 2.65% from the year-ago period.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for CVS. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.22% higher within the past month. CVS is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Investors should also note CVS's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 9.99. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 10.8, which means CVS is trading at a discount to the group.

We can also see that CVS currently has a PEG ratio of 1.58. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Retail - Pharmacies and Drug Stores was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.67 at yesterday's closing price.

The Retail - Pharmacies and Drug Stores industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 21, putting it in the top 9% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

