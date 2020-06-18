CVS Health (CVS) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, CVS Health (CVS) closed at $64.49, marking a -0.78% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.06% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.15%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.33%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from CVS as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, CVS is projected to report earnings of $1.78 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 5.82%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $63.41 billion, down 0.03% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $7.05 per share and revenue of $263.79 billion. These totals would mark changes of -0.42% and +2.73%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for CVS. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.18% higher within the past month. CVS is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, CVS currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 9.22. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 9.22, so we one might conclude that CVS is trading at a no noticeable deviation comparatively.

Investors should also note that CVS has a PEG ratio of 1.46 right now. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Retail - Pharmacies and Drug Stores industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.71 as of yesterday's close.

The Retail - Pharmacies and Drug Stores industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 92, which puts it in the top 37% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

