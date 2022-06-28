CVS Health (CVS) Stock Moves -1.42%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, CVS Health (CVS) closed at $93.20, marking a -1.42% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 2.01%. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.56%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.12%.

Heading into today, shares of the drugstore chain and pharmacy benefits manager had lost 3.58% over the past month, lagging the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 1.09% and outpacing the S&P 500's loss of 6.08% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from CVS Health as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $2.16, down 10.74% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $76.56 billion, up 5.43% from the year-ago period.

CVS's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $8.34 per share and revenue of $308.65 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -0.71% and +5.66%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for CVS Health. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.13% higher within the past month. CVS Health is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that CVS Health has a Forward P/E ratio of 11.33 right now. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 8.34.

Meanwhile, CVS's PEG ratio is currently 1.49. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. CVS's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.58 as of yesterday's close.

The Retail - Pharmacies and Drug Stores industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 224, putting it in the bottom 12% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

