CVS Health (CVS) Stock Moves -0.54%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, CVS Health (CVS) closed at $99.46, marking a -0.54% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.26%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.8%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.44%.

Coming into today, shares of the drugstore chain and pharmacy benefits manager had lost 4.36% in the past month. In that same time, the Retail-Wholesale sector gained 7.3%, while the S&P 500 gained 6.07%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from CVS Health as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be May 4, 2022. The company is expected to report EPS of $2.15, up 5.39% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $75.63 billion, up 9.45% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $8.24 per share and revenue of $307.22 billion, which would represent changes of -1.9% and +5.17%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for CVS Health. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.3% lower. CVS Health is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, CVS Health currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 12.14. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 10.36.

It is also worth noting that CVS currently has a PEG ratio of 1.5. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. CVS's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.93 as of yesterday's close.

The Retail - Pharmacies and Drug Stores industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 198, which puts it in the bottom 22% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

