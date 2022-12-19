CVS Health (CVS) Stock Moves -0.42%: What You Should Know

CVS Health (CVS) closed at $95.05 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.42% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 0.9% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.5%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.27%.

Heading into today, shares of the drugstore chain and pharmacy benefits manager had lost 1.95% over the past month, outpacing the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 2.94% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.66% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from CVS Health as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.91, down 3.54% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $74.8 billion, down 2.35% from the year-ago period.

CVS's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $8.62 per share and revenue of $313.35 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +2.62% and +7.27%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for CVS Health. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.03% lower. CVS Health is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

In terms of valuation, CVS Health is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 11.08. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 8.66.

It is also worth noting that CVS currently has a PEG ratio of 1.5. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Retail - Pharmacies and Drug Stores industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.18 as of yesterday's close.

The Retail - Pharmacies and Drug Stores industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 213, which puts it in the bottom 16% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

