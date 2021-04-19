CVS Health (CVS) Stock Moves -0.17%: What You Should Know

CVS Health (CVS) closed at $75.75 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.17% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 0.53% loss on the day.

Heading into today, shares of the drugstore chain and pharmacy benefits manager had gained 1.88% over the past month, lagging the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 1.92% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.72% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from CVS as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be May 4, 2021. On that day, CVS is projected to report earnings of $1.70 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 10.99%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $68.44 billion, up 2.53% from the prior-year quarter.

CVS's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $7.54 per share and revenue of $280.22 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +0.53% and +4.28%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for CVS. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.67% higher. CVS is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that CVS has a Forward P/E ratio of 10.07 right now. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 10.53.

Also, we should mention that CVS has a PEG ratio of 1.49. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Retail - Pharmacies and Drug Stores industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.54 as of yesterday's close.

The Retail - Pharmacies and Drug Stores industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 202, putting it in the bottom 21% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

