CVS Health (CVS) Stock Moves -0.17%: What You Should Know

CVS Health (CVS) closed at $108.72 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.17% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 2.44%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.45%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.41%.

Coming into today, shares of the drugstore chain and pharmacy benefits manager had gained 2.92% in the past month. In that same time, the Retail-Wholesale sector lost 7.58%, while the S&P 500 lost 3.72%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from CVS Health as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be February 9, 2022. In that report, analysts expect CVS Health to post earnings of $1.89 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 45.38%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $75.87 billion, up 9.08% from the year-ago period.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for CVS Health. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.22% higher within the past month. CVS Health is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that CVS Health has a Forward P/E ratio of 13.21 right now. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 9.96.

Also, we should mention that CVS has a PEG ratio of 1.7. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Retail - Pharmacies and Drug Stores stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.96 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Retail - Pharmacies and Drug Stores industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 195, which puts it in the bottom 24% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

