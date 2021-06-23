CVS Health (CVS) Stock Moves -0.1%: What You Should Know

CVS Health (CVS) closed at $83.73 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.1% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 0.11% loss on the day.

Coming into today, shares of the drugstore chain and pharmacy benefits manager had lost 5.51% in the past month. In that same time, the Retail-Wholesale sector gained 3.2%, while the S&P 500 gained 2.23%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from CVS as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect CVS to post earnings of $2.02 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 23.48%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $70.08 billion, up 7.25% from the prior-year quarter.

CVS's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $7.65 per share and revenue of $281.08 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +2% and +4.6%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for CVS. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.05% higher within the past month. CVS is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, CVS is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 10.95. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 10.76.

Meanwhile, CVS's PEG ratio is currently 1.63. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. CVS's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.59 as of yesterday's close.

The Retail - Pharmacies and Drug Stores industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 130, which puts it in the bottom 49% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.