CVS Health (CVS) Stock Moves -0.07%: What You Should Know

CVS Health (CVS) closed the most recent trading day at $69.54, moving -0.07% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 0.79% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.07%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 2.71%.

Coming into today, shares of the drugstore chain and pharmacy benefits manager had lost 2.64% in the past month. In that same time, the Retail-Wholesale sector gained 4%, while the S&P 500 gained 4.16%.

CVS Health will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be August 2, 2023. In that report, analysts expect CVS Health to post earnings of $2.12 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 11.67%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $86.47 billion, up 7.23% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $8.61 per share and revenue of $348.4 billion, which would represent changes of -0.92% and +8.04%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for CVS Health. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.15% lower within the past month. CVS Health currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that CVS Health has a Forward P/E ratio of 8.08 right now. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 7.25.

Also, we should mention that CVS has a PEG ratio of 1.27. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Retail - Pharmacies and Drug Stores industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.26 as of yesterday's close.

The Retail - Pharmacies and Drug Stores industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 110, putting it in the top 44% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.