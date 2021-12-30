CVS Health (CVS) Stock Moves -0.02%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, CVS Health (CVS) closed at $103.68, marking a -0.02% move from the previous day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.3%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.25%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.33%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the drugstore chain and pharmacy benefits manager had gained 16.81% over the past month. This has outpaced the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 2.8% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.11% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from CVS Health as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.60, up 23.08% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $75.06 billion, up 7.91% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $8.03 per share and revenue of $290.53 billion. These totals would mark changes of +7.07% and +8.12%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for CVS Health. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.7% higher within the past month. CVS Health currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, CVS Health currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 12.92. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 10.64, so we one might conclude that CVS Health is trading at a premium comparatively.

Investors should also note that CVS has a PEG ratio of 1.92 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. CVS's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.16 as of yesterday's close.

The Retail - Pharmacies and Drug Stores industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 208, putting it in the bottom 19% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Bitcoin, Like the Internet Itself, Could Change Everything

Blockchain and cryptocurrency has sparked one of the most exciting discussion topics of a generation. Some call it the “Internet of Money” and predict it could change the way money works forever. If true, it could do to banks what Netflix did to Blockbuster and Amazon did to Sears. Experts agree we’re still in the early stages of this technology, and as it grows, it will create several investing opportunities.

Zacks’ has just revealed 3 companies that can help investors capitalize on the explosive profit potential of Bitcoin and the other cryptocurrencies with significantly less volatility than buying them directly.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.