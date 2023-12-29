CVS Health (CVS) Stock Moves -0.01%: What You Should Know

CVS Health (CVS) closed the latest trading day at $78.96, indicating a -0.01% change from the previous session's end. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.28%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.06%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 0.56%.

Heading into today, shares of the drugstore chain and pharmacy benefits manager had gained 16.22% over the past month, outpacing the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 6.15% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.24% in that time.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of CVS Health in its upcoming release. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $1.98, signifying a 0.5% drop compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $90.07 billion, up 7.42% from the year-ago period.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $8.59 per share and a revenue of $354.22 billion, signifying shifts of -1.15% and +9.85%, respectively, from the last year.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for CVS Health. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. At present, CVS Health boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that CVS Health has a Forward P/E ratio of 9.19 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 7.97, so one might conclude that CVS Health is trading at a premium comparatively.

Also, we should mention that CVS has a PEG ratio of 2.18. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Retail - Pharmacies and Drug Stores industry held an average PEG ratio of 1.89.

The Retail - Pharmacies and Drug Stores industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 186, positioning it in the bottom 27% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

CVS Health Corporation (CVS)

