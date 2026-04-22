CVS Health (CVS) Stock Falls Amid Market Uptick: What Investors Need to Know

CVS Health (CVS) closed at $76.43 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.2% move from the prior day. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 1.05% for the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.69%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 1.64%.

Shares of the drugstore chain and pharmacy benefits manager witnessed a gain of 6.26% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Medical sector with its gain of 0.31%, and underperforming the S&P 500's gain of 8.59%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of CVS Health in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on May 6, 2026. On that day, CVS Health is projected to report earnings of $2.21 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 1.78%. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $94.38 billion, indicating a 0.23% decrease compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $7.14 per share and revenue of $406.01 billion, indicating changes of +5.78% and +0.98%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for CVS Health. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the business and profitability.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 0.13% decrease. CVS Health is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

With respect to valuation, CVS Health is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 10.83. This denotes a discount relative to the industry average Forward P/E of 16.26.

We can additionally observe that CVS currently boasts a PEG ratio of 0.81. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Medical Services industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.42.

The Medical Services industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 82, finds itself in the top 34% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

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CVS Health Corporation (CVS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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