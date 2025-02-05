CVS Health (CVS) Stock Declines While Market Improves: Some Information for Investors

In the latest trading session, CVS Health (CVS) closed at $55.69, marking a -1.17% move from the previous day. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.39%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.71%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.2%.

The drugstore chain and pharmacy benefits manager's stock has climbed by 23.09% in the past month, exceeding the Medical sector's gain of 4.4% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.7%.

The upcoming earnings release of CVS Health will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on February 12, 2025. In that report, analysts expect CVS Health to post earnings of $0.89 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 58.02%. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $97.06 billion, reflecting a 3.46% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for CVS Health. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 3.91% lower within the past month. Right now, CVS Health possesses a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).

Digging into valuation, CVS Health currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 9.55. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 17.63, so one might conclude that CVS Health is trading at a discount comparatively.

One should further note that CVS currently holds a PEG ratio of 0.62. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Medical Services industry held an average PEG ratio of 1.64.

The Medical Services industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 178, putting it in the bottom 30% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

CVS Health Corporation (CVS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

