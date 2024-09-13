CVS Health (CVS) Rises Higher Than Market: Key Facts

CVS Health (CVS) ended the recent trading session at $57.98, demonstrating a +0.78% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.54%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.72%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.65%.

Coming into today, shares of the drugstore chain and pharmacy benefits manager had lost 0.05% in the past month. In that same time, the Retail-Wholesale sector gained 9.25%, while the S&P 500 gained 4.86%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of CVS Health in its upcoming earnings disclosure. In that report, analysts expect CVS Health to post earnings of $1.70 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 23.08%. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $92.83 billion, showing a 3.42% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $6.51 per share and a revenue of $369.14 billion, signifying shifts of -25.51% and +3.18%, respectively, from the last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for CVS Health. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 0.06% downward. CVS Health is holding a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell) right now.

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that CVS Health has a Forward P/E ratio of 8.83 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 5.44, which means CVS Health is trading at a premium to the group.

It is also worth noting that CVS currently has a PEG ratio of 0.81. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Retail - Pharmacies and Drug Stores stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 0.9 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Retail - Pharmacies and Drug Stores industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 249, positioning it in the bottom 2% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

