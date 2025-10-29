CVS Health (CVS) Reports Q3 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended September 2025, CVS Health (CVS) reported revenue of $102.87 billion, up 7.8% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.60, compared to $1.09 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +4.66% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $98.29 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.36, the EPS surprise was +17.65%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Medical benefit ratio (MBR) : 92.8% versus the seven-analyst average estimate of 92.3%.

: 92.8% versus the seven-analyst average estimate of 92.3%. Medical membership - Total : 26.7 million compared to the 26.58 million average estimate based on five analysts.

: 26.7 million compared to the 26.58 million average estimate based on five analysts. Medical membership - Commercial - Total : 18.85 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of 18.75 million.

: 18.85 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of 18.75 million. Medical membership - Medicaid - Total : $2.37 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $2.39 billion.

: $2.37 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $2.39 billion. Revenue- Health Care Benefits : $35.99 billion compared to the $34.82 billion average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +9.1% year over year.

: $35.99 billion compared to the $34.82 billion average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +9.1% year over year. Revenue- Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness Segment : $36.21 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $35.43 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +11.7%.

: $36.21 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $35.43 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +11.7%. Net revenue- Health Services segment : $49.27 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $45.64 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +11.6%.

: $49.27 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $45.64 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +11.6%. Revenue- Corporate/Other : $133 million versus $125.91 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -6.3% change.

: $133 million versus $125.91 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -6.3% change. Revenue- Health Care Benefits Segment- Premiums : $33.74 billion compared to the $32.54 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +9.1% year over year.

: $33.74 billion compared to the $32.54 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +9.1% year over year. Revenue- Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness Segment- Front store : $5.19 billion compared to the $5.43 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -0.1% year over year.

: $5.19 billion compared to the $5.43 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -0.1% year over year. Revenue- Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness Segment- Pharmacy : $30.43 billion versus $29.16 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +14.1% change.

: $30.43 billion versus $29.16 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +14.1% change. Revenue- Eliminations: $-18.74 billion versus $-17.74 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +31.4% change.

Here is how CVS Health performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

View all Key Company Metrics for CVS Health here>>>

Shares of CVS Health have returned +9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

#1 Semiconductor Stock to Buy (Not NVDA)

The incredible demand for data is fueling the market's next digital gold rush. As data centers continue to be built and constantly upgraded, the companies that provide the hardware for these behemoths will become the NVIDIAs of tomorrow.

One under-the-radar chipmaker is uniquely positioned to take advantage of the next growth stage of this market. It specializes in semiconductor products that titans like NVIDIA don't build. It's just beginning to enter the spotlight, which is exactly where you want to be.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

CVS Health Corporation (CVS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.