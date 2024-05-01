CVS Health (CVS) Reports Q1 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended March 2024, CVS Health (CVS) reported revenue of $88.44 billion, up 3.7% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.31, compared to $2.20 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $89.2 billion, representing a surprise of -0.86%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -22.49%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.69.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how CVS Health performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Medical benefit ratio (MBR) : 90.4% versus the six-analyst average estimate of 88.4%.

: 90.4% versus the six-analyst average estimate of 88.4%. Medical membership - Total : 26,770 thousand versus the five-analyst average estimate of 26,533.88 thousand.

: 26,770 thousand versus the five-analyst average estimate of 26,533.88 thousand. Medical membership - Medicaid - Total : $2.42 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $2.40 billion.

: $2.42 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $2.40 billion. Medical membership - Medicare Advantage - Total : 4,205 thousand compared to the 4,031.44 thousand average estimate based on four analysts.

: 4,205 thousand compared to the 4,031.44 thousand average estimate based on four analysts. Net revenue- Health Services segment : $40.29 billion compared to the $41.23 billion average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of -9.7% year over year.

: $40.29 billion compared to the $41.23 billion average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of -9.7% year over year. Revenue- Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness Segment : $28.73 billion compared to the $29.67 billion average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +2.9% year over year.

: $28.73 billion compared to the $29.67 billion average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +2.9% year over year. Revenue- Health Care Benefits : $32.24 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $30.71 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +24.6%.

: $32.24 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $30.71 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +24.6%. Revenue- Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness Segment- Other : $571 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $713.07 million.

: $571 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $713.07 million. Revenue- Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness Segment- Pharmacy : $22.78 billion compared to the $23.50 billion average estimate based on four analysts.

: $22.78 billion compared to the $23.50 billion average estimate based on four analysts. Revenue- Health Care Benefits Segment- Services : $1.50 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $1.44 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +9.5%.

: $1.50 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $1.44 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +9.5%. Revenue- Health Care Benefits Segment- Premiums : $30.38 billion compared to the $28.81 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +24.8% year over year.

: $30.38 billion compared to the $28.81 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +24.8% year over year. Revenue- Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness Segment- Front store: $5.37 billion compared to the $5.48 billion average estimate based on four analysts.

Shares of CVS Health have returned -8.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -4.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2024. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

CVS Health Corporation (CVS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.