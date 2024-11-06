CVS Health (CVS) Q3 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended September 2024, CVS Health (CVS) reported revenue of $95.43 billion, up 6.3% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.09, compared to $2.21 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +2.75% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $92.87 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.07, the EPS surprise was +1.87%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how CVS Health performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Medical benefit ratio (MBR) : 95.2% versus the six-analyst average estimate of 91.6%.

: 95.2% versus the six-analyst average estimate of 91.6%. Medical membership - Total : 27.15 million compared to the 27.03 million average estimate based on five analysts.

: 27.15 million compared to the 27.03 million average estimate based on five analysts. Medical membership - Insured - Medicare Supplement : $1.29 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $1.30 billion.

: $1.29 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $1.30 billion. Medical membership - ASC - Commercial : 14.16 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of 14.1 million.

: 14.16 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of 14.1 million. Revenue- Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness Segment : $32.42 billion compared to the $30.93 billion average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +12.3% year over year.

: $32.42 billion compared to the $30.93 billion average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +12.3% year over year. Net revenue- Health Services segment : $44.13 billion compared to the $42.32 billion average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of -5.9% year over year.

: $44.13 billion compared to the $42.32 billion average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of -5.9% year over year. Revenue- Health Care Benefits : $33 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $32.13 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +25.5%.

: $33 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $32.13 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +25.5%. Revenue- Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness Segment- Other : $561 million versus $550.20 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +6.7% change.

: $561 million versus $550.20 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +6.7% change. Revenue- Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness Segment- Front store : $5.20 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $5.42 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -3.3%.

: $5.20 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $5.42 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -3.3%. Revenue- Health Care Benefits Segment- Services : $1.66 billion compared to the $1.54 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +13.3% year over year.

: $1.66 billion compared to the $1.54 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +13.3% year over year. Revenue- Health Care Benefits Segment- Premiums : $30.91 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $30.36 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +25.4%.

: $30.91 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $30.36 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +25.4%. Revenue- Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness Segment- Pharmacy: $26.67 billion versus $25.02 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +16.1% change.

Shares of CVS Health have returned -16% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

