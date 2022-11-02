CVS Health (CVS) Q3 Earnings Surpass Estimates, View Up

CVS Health Corporation's CVS third-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $2.09 improved 6.1% year over year and exceeded the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 5%. The adjusted EPS figure considers opioid litigation charges, certain asset amortization costs, and other adjustments.

On a reported basis, the company’s GAAP loss was $2.60 per share against the year-ago earnings of $1.20 per share.

Total revenues in the third quarter rose 9.9% year over year to $81.16 billion. The top line also beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 6%.

Quarter in Detail

Pharmacy Services revenues were up 10.7% to $43.22 billion in the reported quarter. The upside was primarily driven by increased pharmacy claims volume and growth in specialty pharmacy and brand inflation, partially offset by continued client price improvements.

Total pharmacy claims processed rose 3.6% on a 30-day equivalent basis, attributable to net new business and increased utilization, partially offset by a decrease in COVID-19 vaccinations.Excluding the impact of COVID-19 vaccinations, total pharmacy claims processed increased 4.5% on a 30-day equivalent basis.

Revenues from CVS Health’s Retail/LTC segment were up 6.9% year over year to $26.71 billion. The impressive growth was driven by increased prescription and front store volume, including the sales of COVID-19 over-the-counter test kits and pharmacy drug mix and brand inflation. However, this growth was partially offset by decline in COVID-19 diagnostic testing and vaccinations, the impact of recent generic introductions and continued pharmacy reimbursement pressure.

Within the Health Care Benefits segment, the company registered revenues worth $22.51 billion in the third quarter, up 9.9% year over year. The upside was primarily driven by growth across all product lines. The segment also benefited from favorable development of the prior years’ health care cost estimates in its Government Services and Commercial businesses.

Margin

Total cost (including Benefit Costs) rose 10.9% to $67.78 billion in the third quarter. Gross profit rose 5.3% to $13.38 billion. The gross margin contracted 73 basis points (bps) to 16.5%.

The operating margin in the quarter under review contracted 9 bps to 4.6%, despite a 7.9% rise in operating profit to $3.77 billion.

2022 Guidance Raised

CVS Health raised its EPS guidance for full-year 2022.

The company raised its adjusted EPS to the band of $8.55-$8.65 (up from the earlier projected $8.40-$8.60). The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2022 earnings is pegged at $8.54.

The company has also raised its full-year operating cash flow projection to the range of $13.5-$14.5 billion (from the prior projection of $12.5-$13.5 billion).

Our Take

CVS Health exited the third quarter of 2022 on a strong note, with earnings and revenues beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Robust sales growth across all three operating segments drove the top-line results. Within the Health Care Benefits arm, the continued growth across the entire range of insured and self-insured medical, pharmacy, dental and behavioral health products and services instills optimism. The raised EPS guidance for 2022 is indicative of this growth momentum continuing.

However, the contraction of margins on escalating costs does not bode well. The decline in COVID-19 vaccinations and testing sales is a downside. Further, persistent pharmacy reimbursement headwinds also continued to impact business performance in the quarter under review.

