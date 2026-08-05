CVS Health (CVS) Q2 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

CVS Health (CVS) reported $106.1 billion in revenue for the quarter ended June 2026, representing a year-over-year increase of 7.3%. EPS of $2.58 for the same period compares to $1.81 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +5.91% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $100.18 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.87, the EPS surprise was +37.97%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Medical membership - Total : 26.02 million versus 25.97 million estimated by five analysts on average.

: 26.02 million versus 25.97 million estimated by five analysts on average. Medical membership - Insured - Commercial : 2.49 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of 2.44 million.

: 2.49 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of 2.44 million. Medical membership - Insured - Medicare Supplement : $1.18 billion versus $1.19 billion estimated by four analysts on average.

: $1.18 billion versus $1.19 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Medical membership - Medicaid - Total : $2.33 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $2.29 billion.

: $2.33 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $2.29 billion. Revenue- Health Care Benefits : $37.54 billion versus $35.7 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +3.5% change.

: $37.54 billion versus $35.7 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +3.5% change. Net revenue- Health Services segment : $51.8 billion compared to the $48.28 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +11.5% year over year.

: $51.8 billion compared to the $48.28 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +11.5% year over year. Revenue- Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness Segment : $33.82 billion versus $33.58 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +0.7% change.

: $33.82 billion versus $33.58 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +0.7% change. Revenue- Health Care Benefits Segment- Services : $1.91 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $1.74 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +14.6%.

: $1.91 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $1.74 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +14.6%. Revenue- Health Care Benefits Segment- Net investment income : $508 million compared to the $395.81 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +24.8% year over year.

: $508 million compared to the $395.81 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +24.8% year over year. Revenue- Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness Segment- Front store : $5.41 billion versus $5.33 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +0.7% change.

: $5.41 billion versus $5.33 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +0.7% change. Revenue- Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness Segment- Pharmacy : $27.78 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $27.71 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +0.5%.

: $27.78 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $27.71 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +0.5%. Revenue- Health Care Benefits Segment- Premiums: $35.12 billion compared to the $33.5 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +2.7% year over year.

Here is how CVS Health performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

View all Key Company Metrics for CVS Health here>>>

Shares of CVS Health have returned +0.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

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