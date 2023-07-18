CVS Health (CVS) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

CVS Health (CVS) closed the most recent trading day at $72.31, moving +1.6% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.71%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.06%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 4.62%.

Coming into today, shares of the drugstore chain and pharmacy benefits manager had gained 5.09% in the past month. In that same time, the Retail-Wholesale sector gained 3.63%, while the S&P 500 gained 2.65%.

CVS Health will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be August 2, 2023. In that report, analysts expect CVS Health to post earnings of $2.12 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 11.67%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $86.47 billion, up 7.23% from the year-ago period.

CVS's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $8.60 per share and revenue of $348.4 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -1.04% and +8.04%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for CVS Health should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.12% lower. CVS Health currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, CVS Health currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 8.27. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 7.28.

Also, we should mention that CVS has a PEG ratio of 1.3. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Retail - Pharmacies and Drug Stores stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.28 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Retail - Pharmacies and Drug Stores industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 227, which puts it in the bottom 10% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

CVS Health Corporation (CVS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

