CVS Health (CVS) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

CVS Health (CVS) closed at $84.08 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.37% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.33% gain on the day.

Heading into today, shares of the drugstore chain and pharmacy benefits manager had lost 3.07% over the past month, lagging the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 2.53% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.74% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from CVS as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect CVS to post earnings of $2.06 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 21.97%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $70.08 billion, up 7.25% from the year-ago period.

CVS's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $7.65 per share and revenue of $281.08 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +2% and +4.6%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for CVS. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.05% higher. CVS currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, CVS is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 10.95. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 10.86.

We can also see that CVS currently has a PEG ratio of 1.63. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Retail - Pharmacies and Drug Stores industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.6 as of yesterday's close.

The Retail - Pharmacies and Drug Stores industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 132, putting it in the bottom 49% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.