CVS Health (CVS) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

CVS Health (CVS) closed at $104.16 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.97% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.64% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.68%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.46%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the drugstore chain and pharmacy benefits manager had gained 13.52% over the past month. This has outpaced the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 0.1% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.56% in that time.

CVS Health will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.78, up 36.92% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $75.06 billion, up 7.91% from the prior-year quarter.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for CVS Health. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.66% higher within the past month. CVS Health is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, CVS Health is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 12.85. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 10.62.

We can also see that CVS currently has a PEG ratio of 1.91. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Retail - Pharmacies and Drug Stores was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.16 at yesterday's closing price.

The Retail - Pharmacies and Drug Stores industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 204, putting it in the bottom 20% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

