CVS Health (CVS) Increases Yet Falls Behind Market: What Investors Need to Know

CVS Health (CVS) closed at $71.82 in the latest trading session, marking a +2.4% move from the prior day. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 2.91% for the day. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 2.49%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 3.83%.

The drugstore chain and pharmacy benefits manager's shares have seen a decrease of 14.11% over the last month, not keeping up with the Medical sector's loss of 9.63% and the S&P 500's loss of 7.64%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of CVS Health in its upcoming release. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $2.2, reflecting a 2.22% decrease from the same quarter last year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $94.68 billion, indicating a 0.1% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $7.15 per share and a revenue of $407.21 billion, signifying shifts of +5.93% and +1.28%, respectively, from the last year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for CVS Health. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.01% higher. CVS Health currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

With respect to valuation, CVS Health is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 9.8. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 14.6 for its industry.

One should further note that CVS currently holds a PEG ratio of 0.73. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. As the market closed yesterday, the Medical Services industry was having an average PEG ratio of 1.34.

The Medical Services industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 99, which puts it in the top 41% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

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CVS Health Corporation (CVS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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