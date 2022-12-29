CVS Health (CVS) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, CVS Health (CVS) closed at $93.45, marking a +0.74% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.75%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.05%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 7.84%.

Coming into today, shares of the drugstore chain and pharmacy benefits manager had lost 8.95% in the past month. In that same time, the Retail-Wholesale sector lost 5.68%, while the S&P 500 lost 4.4%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from CVS Health as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, CVS Health is projected to report earnings of $1.91 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 3.54%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $74.8 billion, down 2.35% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $8.62 per share and revenue of $313.35 billion. These totals would mark changes of +2.62% and +7.27%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for CVS Health. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. CVS Health currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, CVS Health currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 10.77. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 8.33.

Meanwhile, CVS's PEG ratio is currently 1.45. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. CVS's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.11 as of yesterday's close.

The Retail - Pharmacies and Drug Stores industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 212, putting it in the bottom 16% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

CVS Health Corporation (CVS)

