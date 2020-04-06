CVS Health (CVS) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, CVS Health (CVS) closed at $56.18, marking a +0.83% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 7.03% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 7.73%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 7.33%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the drugstore chain and pharmacy benefits manager had lost 13.42% over the past month. This has lagged the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 11.66% and was narrower than the S&P 500's loss of 16.9% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from CVS as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, CVS is projected to report earnings of $1.62 per share, which would represent no growth from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $63.29 billion, up 2.67% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $7.15 per share and revenue of $259.63 billion, which would represent changes of +0.99% and +1.11%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for CVS should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.21% higher. CVS currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that CVS has a Forward P/E ratio of 7.8 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 9.06, so we one might conclude that CVS is trading at a discount comparatively.

We can also see that CVS currently has a PEG ratio of 1.21. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. CVS's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.15 as of yesterday's close.

The Retail - Pharmacies and Drug Stores industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 65, which puts it in the top 26% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

