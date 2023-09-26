CVS Health (CVS) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

CVS Health (CVS) closed the most recent trading day at $71.33, moving -1.71% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.47%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.14%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.57%.

Coming into today, shares of the drugstore chain and pharmacy benefits manager had gained 7.93% in the past month. In that same time, the Retail-Wholesale sector lost 1.09%, while the S&P 500 lost 1.43%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from CVS Health as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect CVS Health to post earnings of $2.13 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 1.91%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $87.97 billion, up 8.39% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $8.61 per share and revenue of $351.8 billion. These totals would mark changes of -0.92% and +9.1%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for CVS Health. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.07% higher within the past month. CVS Health is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note CVS Health's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 8.43. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 6.26, which means CVS Health is trading at a premium to the group.

We can also see that CVS currently has a PEG ratio of 1.38. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. CVS's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.25 as of yesterday's close.

The Retail - Pharmacies and Drug Stores industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 194, which puts it in the bottom 24% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

