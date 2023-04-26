CVS Health (CVS) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

CVS Health (CVS) closed the most recent trading day at $72.26, moving -0.84% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.38%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.68%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 10.47%.

Coming into today, shares of the drugstore chain and pharmacy benefits manager had lost 0.34% in the past month. In that same time, the Retail-Wholesale sector gained 3.29%, while the S&P 500 gained 2.61%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from CVS Health as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be May 3, 2023. The company is expected to report EPS of $2.10, down 5.41% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $81.6 billion, up 6.22% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $8.76 per share and revenue of $335.22 billion. These totals would mark changes of +0.81% and +3.96%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for CVS Health should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.94% lower within the past month. CVS Health is currently a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

In terms of valuation, CVS Health is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 8.32. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 7.76.

It is also worth noting that CVS currently has a PEG ratio of 1.13. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Retail - Pharmacies and Drug Stores industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.85 as of yesterday's close.

The Retail - Pharmacies and Drug Stores industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 224, which puts it in the bottom 12% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

