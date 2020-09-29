CVS Health (CVS) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

CVS Health (CVS) closed the most recent trading day at $57.54, moving -0.69% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.48%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.48%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.29%.

Heading into today, shares of the drugstore chain and pharmacy benefits manager had lost 6.73% over the past month, lagging the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 4.35% and the S&P 500's loss of 4.3% in that time.

CVS will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.31, down 28.8% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $66.34 billion, up 2.37% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $7.23 per share and revenue of $266.74 billion, which would represent changes of +2.12% and +3.88%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for CVS. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.1% lower. CVS currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that CVS has a Forward P/E ratio of 8.02 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 8.02, which means CVS is trading at a no noticeable deviation to the group.

It is also worth noting that CVS currently has a PEG ratio of 1.43. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Retail - Pharmacies and Drug Stores stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.43 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Retail - Pharmacies and Drug Stores industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 235, putting it in the bottom 8% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

