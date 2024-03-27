CVS Health (CVS) Ascends But Remains Behind Market: Some Facts to Note

The most recent trading session ended with CVS Health (CVS) standing at $79.43, reflecting a +0.14% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.86%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 1.22%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.51%.

The drugstore chain and pharmacy benefits manager's shares have seen an increase of 4% over the last month, surpassing the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 1.86% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.84%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of CVS Health in its upcoming earnings disclosure. In that report, analysts expect CVS Health to post earnings of $1.69 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 23.18%. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $89.28 billion, indicating a 4.7% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $8.33 per share and a revenue of $370.63 billion, demonstrating changes of -4.69% and +3.59%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for CVS Health. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.03% higher. CVS Health is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at valuation, CVS Health is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 9.52. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 6.35 of its industry.

It is also worth noting that CVS currently has a PEG ratio of 1.05. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Retail - Pharmacies and Drug Stores industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.16 as of yesterday's close.

The Retail - Pharmacies and Drug Stores industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 244, placing it within the bottom 4% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

