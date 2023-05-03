News & Insights

US Markets
CVS

CVS Health cuts annual profit forecast on acquisition costs

Credit: REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

May 03, 2023 — 06:40 am EDT

Written by Raghav Mahobe and Leroy Leo for Reuters ->

Rewrites lead to focus on quarterly beat, adds shares

May 3 (Reuters) - CVS Health Corp CVS.N beat first-quarter profit and revenue estimates on Wednesday, helped by strength in its pharmacy benefit management business.

CVS, like other healthcare companies, is on an acquisition spree as it looks to expand beyond its core business by snapping up companies such as primary care provider Oak Street Health and home healthcare service provider Signfiy Health to make up for falling revenue from COVID-related services.

CVS posted an adjusted profit of $2.20 per share in the first quarter, above analysts' average estimate of $2.09 per share, according to Refinitiv data.

Revenue in the quarter were up 11% at $85.28 billion, also beating expectations of $80.81 billion.

However,the company cut its 2023 adjusted earnings per share to between $8.50 and $8.70, compared with its previous forecast of between $8.70 to $8.90, due to the impact from costs related to its acquisitions of Signify Health and Oak Street Health.

(Reporting by Raghav Mahobe and Leroy Leo in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

((Raghav.Mahobe@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CVS

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.