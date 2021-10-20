CVS Health Corporation (CVS) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for October 21, 2021

CVS Health Corporation (CVS) will begin trading ex-dividend on October 21, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.5 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 01, 2021. Shareholders who purchased CVS prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 20th quarter that CVS has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $84.89, the dividend yield is 2.36%.

The previous trading day's last sale of CVS was $84.89, representing a -6.32% decrease from the 52 week high of $90.61 and a 53.34% increase over the 52 week low of $55.36.

CVS is a part of the Health Care sector, which includes companies such as Veeva Systems Inc. (VEEV) and IQVIA Holdings, Inc. (IQV). CVS's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $5.45. Zacks Investment Research reports CVS's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 3.65%, compared to an industry average of 8.3%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the cvs Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to CVS through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have CVS as a top-10 holding:

First Trust Nasdaq Retail ETF (FTXD)

Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF (SPVU)

iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (IYK)

VanEck Retail ETF (RTH)

iShares U.S. Health Care Providers ETF (IHF).

The top-performing ETF of this group is RTH with an increase of 7.22% over the last 100 days. FTXD has the highest percent weighting of CVS at 5.54%.

