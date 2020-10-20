CVS Health Corporation (CVS) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for October 21, 2020

CVS Health Corporation (CVS) will begin trading ex-dividend on October 21, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.5 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 02, 2020. Shareholders who purchased CVS prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 16th quarter that CVS has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $58.78, the dividend yield is 3.4%.

The previous trading day's last sale of CVS was $58.78, representing a -23.69% decrease from the 52 week high of $77.03 and a 12.95% increase over the 52 week low of $52.04.

CVS is a part of the Health Care sector, which includes companies such as Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (WBA) and Teladoc Health, Inc. (TDOC). CVS's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $6.29. Zacks Investment Research reports CVS's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 2.02%, compared to an industry average of 9.5%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the CVS Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to CVS through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have CVS as a top-10 holding:

iShares U.S. Health Care Providers ETF (IHF)

First Trust Mega Cap AlphaDEX Fund (FMK)

First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (FTHI)

First Trust Hedged BuyWrite Income ETF (FTLB)

First Trust Cons. Staples AlphaDEX (FXG).

The top-performing ETF of this group is FMK with an increase of 16.89% over the last 100 days. IHF has the highest percent weighting of CVS at 11.2%.

