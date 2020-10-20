CVS Health Corporation (CVS) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for October 21, 2020

CVS Health Corporation (CVS) will begin trading ex-dividend on October 21, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.5 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 02, 2020. Shareholders who purchased CVS prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 16th quarter that CVS has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $58.78, the dividend yield is 3.4%.
The previous trading day's last sale of CVS was $58.78, representing a -23.69% decrease from the 52 week high of $77.03 and a 12.95% increase over the 52 week low of $52.04.
CVS is a part of the Health Care sector, which includes companies such as Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (WBA) and Teladoc Health, Inc. (TDOC). CVS's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $6.29. Zacks Investment Research reports CVS's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 2.02%, compared to an industry average of 9.5%.
For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the CVS Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.
Interested in gaining exposure to CVS through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have CVS as a top-10 holding:
- iShares U.S. Health Care Providers ETF (IHF)
- First Trust Mega Cap AlphaDEX Fund (FMK)
- First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (FTHI)
- First Trust Hedged BuyWrite Income ETF (FTLB)
- First Trust Cons. Staples AlphaDEX (FXG).
The top-performing ETF of this group is FMK with an increase of 16.89% over the last 100 days. IHF has the highest percent weighting of CVS at 11.2%.
