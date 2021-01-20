CVS Health Corporation (CVS) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for January 21, 2021

CVS Health Corporation (CVS) will begin trading ex-dividend on January 21, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.5 per share is scheduled to be paid on February 01, 2021. Shareholders who purchased CVS prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 17th quarter that CVS has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of CVS was $75.4, representing a -1.36% decrease from the 52 week high of $76.44 and a 44.89% increase over the 52 week low of $52.04.

CVS is a part of the Health Care sector, which includes companies such as Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (WBA) and Teladoc Health, Inc. (TDOC). CVS's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $6.05. Zacks Investment Research reports CVS's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 4.97%, compared to an industry average of 13.2%.

Interested in gaining exposure to CVS through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have CVS as a top-10 holding:

First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (FAB)

First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (FTA)

First Trust Long/Short Equity (FTLS)

First Trust Nasdaq Retail ETF (FTXD)

First Trust Cons. Staples AlphaDEX (FXG).

The top-performing ETF of this group is FAB with an increase of 25.5% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of CVS at 10000%.

