CVS Health Corporation (CVS) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for April 22, 2021

CVS Health Corporation (CVS) will begin trading ex-dividend on April 22, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.5 per share is scheduled to be paid on May 03, 2021. Shareholders who purchased CVS prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 18th quarter that CVS has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $75.91, the dividend yield is 2.63%.

The previous trading day's last sale of CVS was $75.91, representing a -1.71% decrease from the 52 week high of $77.23 and a 37.12% increase over the 52 week low of $55.36.

CVS is a part of the Health Care sector, which includes companies such as Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (WBA) and Teladoc Health, Inc. (TDOC). CVS's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $5.46. Zacks Investment Research reports CVS's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as .53%, compared to an industry average of 8.5%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the CVS Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to CVS through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have CVS as a top-10 holding:

Vanguard Wellington Fund (VFVA)

First Trust Nasdaq Retail ETF (FTXD)

Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF (SPVU)

VanEck Vectors Retail ETF (RTH)

iShares U.S. Health Care Providers ETF (IHF).

The top-performing ETF of this group is VFVA with an increase of 27.05% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of CVS at 80%.

