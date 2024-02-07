CVS Health Corp. Reports Drop In Q4 Profit

(RTTNews) - CVS Health Corp. (CVS) reported earnings for fourth quarter that decreased from the same period last year

The company's earnings came in at $2.05 billion, or $1.58 per share. This compares with $2.33 billion, or $1.77 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, CVS Health Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $2.74 billion or $2.12 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 11.9% to $93.81 billion from $83.85 billion last year.

CVS Health Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $2.05 Bln. vs. $2.33 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.58 vs. $1.77 last year. -Revenue (Q4): $93.81 Bln vs. $83.85 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.